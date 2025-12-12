Bayelsa Declares 3 Days of Mourning for Late Deputy Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government has declared three days of mourning following the death of Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away on Thursday after collapsing in his office.

The mourning period takes immediate effect, with all flags ordered to fly at half-mast.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs Ebiowou Koku-Obiyai, described the deputy governor’s death as a painful loss. She said the government delayed its announcement to verify details amid growing public concern over the incident.

Koku-Obiyai said Ewhrudjakpo, aged 60, was carrying out official duties before he suddenly collapsed while heading to a scheduled meeting and was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where he was later confirmed dead.

“His demise is not just painful; it is a great loss to the government, people of Bayelsa State and the nation,” the statement read.

She highlighted his career as a former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Senator representing Bayelsa West, and Deputy Governor since 2020.

Governor Douye Diri expressed condolences to Ewhrudjakpo’s wife, Barr. Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, their children, the Ewhrudjakpo family, the Ofoni Federated Community, former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, and all Bayelsans.

Diri declared a three-day state mourning beginning Friday, December 12, 2025, in honour of the late deputy governor.

“All flags are to fly at half-mast,” he directed.

He prayed for comfort for the family and the entire state, describing Ewhrudjakpo as a dedicated public servant.

“May his gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Lord,” the statement added.