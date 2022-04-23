W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Bees Attack Mourners At Alaafin’s Palace

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, April 23rd, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Several residents of Oyo town who flooded the Oyo Palace to mourn the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on Saturday were stung by bees.

This happened around 10 am after Islamic clerics had arrived at the palace in preparation for the burial of Oba Adeyemi, who died on Friday night.

Our correspondent observed that to ward off the attacking bees, residents in the open space in the palace who were affected plucked tree branches and leaves to drive the unwanted creatures away.



A policeman was one of the victims and some of the mourners assisted him to drive away the bees and removed some of the insects which got stuck in his uniform.

