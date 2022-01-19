Ben Ayade Speaks On Running For President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has opened up concerning his 2023 presidential ambition.

Ayade, while responding to a question when he appeared on a television programme on Wednesday, stated that he is not yet certain if he will join the 2023 presidential race.

Ayade was asked if he would run for president in 2023 as the candidate of his party, he responded by saying, “I think the party should take a decision based on zoning principles which would be resolved as a party”.

The Cross River State governor, who praised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for drastically reducing banditry, was further asked when he would openly declare his ambition and he responded, “Let me say, yes and no; if the (APC) family finds that I am fit and proper, yes.

“If the family finds that there is a better option and that option fits into the zoning (arrangement), of course, I will stand by the party position.”

Ayade, who stated that he defected to the APC because the PDP machinery in Cross River State was taken away from him further disclosed that, “I am a conformist; I stand with the system. I have never been an aberrant, I work with the system”.