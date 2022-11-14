Governor Inuwa In Azare, Attends Emir of Katagum’s Coronation

(AFRICANEXAMINER) – Earlier on Sunday, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya was in Azare, Bauchi State where he attended the official coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to the 12th Emir of Katagum, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Umar Farouk II.

The Staff of Office was presented to the monarch by the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed at a well- attended ceremony at the premises of Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare, which attracted high profile personalities from the political class and traditional leadership, including the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar,Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, traditional rulers from different parts of the country, including the Mai Kaltungo, Engineer Saleh Muhammad.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who was a special guest at the event, had in a congratulatory message to the Emir, which he personally signed, described the first class monarch as an embodiment of culture and tradition of his people.

” Since your ascension to this exalted throne of your forefathers, you have continued to conduct yourself as the finest embodiment of Katagum’s rich culture and traditions. Your appointment and subsequent coronation are fully deserving. I have no doubt that your people will feel exceptionally blessed to have you as their royal father”.

Governor Inuwa was accompanied by the Commissioners of Environment, Hon. Shehu Ibrahim Madugu; Trade, Industry and Tourism, Nasiru Muhammad Aliyu; Housing and Urban Development counterpart, Idris Abdullahi Kwami ( Kaigaman Gombe), Energy and Minerals Resouces, Sanusi Ahmed Pindiga, former House of Representatives member, Hon. Ismaila Muazu, Special Advisers and other top government officials and aides.

Ismaila Uba Misilli

Director-General

( Press Affairs)

Government House

Gombe