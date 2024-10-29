Blackout In The North: Tinubu Summons Adelabu, Ribadu

……Directs Speedy Spate Of Work To Restore Electricity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Monday summoned Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu over blackout in the northern region of the country in the last week.

A statement signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga said Tinubu expressed concern over the blackout, stressing that the President is now leading efforts to end the disruption that has paralysed social and economic activities.

The President has directed the Minister of Power and relevant agencies to speed up the pace of work to restore electricity to all the affected states in the North.

Tinubu also expressed sadness regarding reports of vandalism and wilful destruction of power infrastructure and other public assets that caused the unfortunate blackout.

In a meeting with Adelabu, who briefed on efforts made by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to repair the damaged Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines, the President directed a long-term solution to the problem.

Tinubu charged TCN engineers not to relent in bringing immediate relief to the people who need electricity to sustain their social and economic activities.

To ensure that restoration work continues unhindered, the President also directed Ribadu, to work with the Army and Air Force to deploy adequate security personnel, including aerial cover, to protect the engineers who are fixing the damaged transmission line.

Tinubu implored traditional rulers, community leaders, and other leaders of thought to work with security agencies to protect public assets and infrastructure.

He said the government would no longer condone deliberate sabotage and destruction of public utilities.