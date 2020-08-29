Blasphemy: Mixed Reactions Greet Ganduje’s Support for Death Sentence

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians have expressed concerns over the recent statement credited to the governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, who sated that he won’t hesitate to sign the death warrant of Aminu Yahaya- Sharif, the musician who was sentenced to death by a sharia court in Kano for blasphemy.

African Examiner had previously reported that Ganduje had stated that he would sign the death warrant when the 30 days of appeal ends.

“The judgement has taken place and the law of the land allows the person convicted to appeal further within 30 days to the High Court and to the Appeal Court and to the Supreme court as the case may be.

“Should at the end of it the warrant is presented before me, I will not waste time in signing it,” Ganduje had said.

Reacting to this development, Nigerians have taken to twitter to state their views. Some were in support of the governor and of course, some were against him.

@MFaarees_ writes: “I’ve never been as impressed by Ganduje as I am now, he said he won’t waste a minute in signing the death warrant for the guy who blasphemed against Prophet Muhammad pbuh, I pray this serves as a warning to all, let’s respect every religion and keep Nigeria UNITED. Peace.”

@__usyy writes: “Honestly, the step Gov Ganduje took towards that senseless blasphemer vindicate that he’s one of the best things that ever happened to Kano and northern Nigeria as whole and I am sure the gesture will barricade the occurrence of such things in the future.”

@inibeheEffiong writes: “Ganduje has not signed death warrant for criminals convicted for murder and armed robbery in Kano State but wants to use the corrupt hands he used in collecting bribes to sign the death warrant of a citizen over a comment deemed to be blasphemous. Boko Haram will be celebrating.”

@von_Bismack tweeted: “Gov. Ganduje is pandering to the general consensus of his people by saying he won’t waste time signing d death warrant. But what is d general consensus as to someone who was caught stealing monies meant for their development? Seems blasphemy is bigger crime compared to looting?”

