Boko Haram Now Part Of Our Lives –Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday disclosed that the Boko Haram insurgency had become a part of daily life for Nigerians, and he tasked Nigerians to tackle the menace with deeper questioning and a strong resolve.

Obasanjo stated this on Friday in Abuja during the public presentation of Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum, a book written by former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (retd.).

Obasanjo said, “Boko Haram is now virtually becoming part of our life. Should we accept that? If we should not accept it, what should we do?

“How much do we know? Even from the other side, and from this side, have we been active enough? Have we been proactive enough?

“I think we have to ask ourselves the necessary questions to be able to deal with this thing that is now becoming a monster within our country.”

The former president, who wrote the foreword of the book, applauded the ex-CDS for writing his experiences in the fight against terrorism for future purposes, as he described his effort as an act of courage.