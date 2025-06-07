Nigeria Moving Towards Dictatorship -Ozekhome

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian constitutional lawyer and human rights advocate, Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has cautioned that the country is “gradually driving without knowing it towards a one-party state,” a trajectory he said may develop into a full-blown dictatorship if not checked.

Ozekhome stated this on Saturday while speaking on Channels Television’s “Hard Copy.” He lamented that the present political landscape has a lot of “bootlicking at its highest level,” and he also frowned at the increasing trend of political decampments and cross-carpeting by elected officials.

According to him, such actions show a deficiency of ideological grounding among politicians, who, it seems, are in politics for personal gains at the detriment of party principles.

“It’s like beans, akara, and moi-moi; they’re the same,” Ozekhome stated, as he berated the absence of scruples among those who switch parties.

He was of the view that the lack of ideological differentiation is a dangerous move, as a one-party state is a pointer to anarchy.

He said, “In a one-party state, dictatorship reigns supreme.

“Everybody will agree. National Assembly pocketed, judiciary will be pocketed, and everybody will be saying ‘yes, yes, yes.’”