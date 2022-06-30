(BREAKING) : Again, Unknown Gunmen Kill Two Policemen At Checkpoint In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The unknown Gunmen terrorizing South- East Nigeria, on Thursday morning struck again, as they attacked a police check point along the Enugu PortHacourt express way, killing two policemen on duty.

The heavily armed hoodlums, who took the policemen attached to the Awkunanaw police Division in Enugu South Local government Area unawares, opened fire on them after shooting sporadically in the air.

African Examiner gathered that apart from the two that lost their lives instantly as a result of the close range gunshots, some of the security men sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries during the attack which occurred about 9:3o am.

As at the time of filing this report, the lifeless bodies of the victims have been evacuated by Soldiers and policemen on patrol, while the injured ones have been taken to an undisclosed medical facility.

Efforts to speak with the Enugu State police public Relations officer PPRO Daniel Ndukwe, when contacted by our Correspondent on phone failed, as he only sent this to him

“Sorry, I have a meeting now.

Details later