(BREAKING) : Arthur Nzeribe Dies At 83

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Legendary politician Senator Arthur Nzeribe is reportedly dead.

A source from the family, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident.

The source hinted the family is preparing a statement to announce the demise of Nzeribe said to have passed on Saturday evening.

Nzeribe has been on life support for sometimes.

Nzeribe, a First Republic politician represented Imo West at the National Assembly.