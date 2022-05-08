(BREAKING) : Arthur Nzeribe Dies At 83

(BREAKING) : Arthur Nzeribe Dies At 83Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, May 8th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Legendary politician Senator Arthur Nzeribe is reportedly dead.
A source from the family, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident.
The source hinted the family is preparing a statement to announce the demise of Nzeribe said to have passed on Saturday evening.
Nzeribe has been on life support for sometimes.
Nzeribe, a First Republic politician represented Imo West at the National Assembly.
