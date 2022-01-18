(BREAKING): Court Grants Mompha N200 Million Bail

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court has granted a Dubai- based internet celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, aka Mompha bail of N200 million with two sureties in the like sum.

The court granted his application for bail filed through his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN).

Justice Dada ordered that one of two sureties must own property valued at N100million within the jurisdiction.

The court also ordered his remand in the custody of a Correctional Centre of his choice in Lagos pending perfection of his bail conditions while his international passport already submitted is to remain in custody of the court’s registrar.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Mompha and his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited for alleged money laundering to the tune of over N6billion.

He is facing an eight- count charge bordering on the offences of money laundering.