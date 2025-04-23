W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING : Delta Gov Oborevwori, Deputy, Commissioners, Others Dump PDP For APC

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his deputy, Monday Onyeme, have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.

Oborevwori moved to the APC along with his predecessor and running mate of Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Others who moved to the ruling party with the governor are his commissioners and major stakeholders in the PDP in Delta State.

 

