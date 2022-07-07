(BREAKING): Ekweremadu’s Kidney ‘Donor’ 21 Not 15 – UK Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Westminster Magistrates Court in the United Kingdom has ruled that David Nwamini Ukpo, the alleged kidney donor for the daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, is 21 years old and not 15 years old as widely reported.

Ekweremadu and his wife appeared in the court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charge of organ harvesting while the case has been transferred to the Central Criminal Court and adjourned till August 4.

The case will no longer be transferred to Nigeria as it will be heard at the Central Criminal Court.

Some members of the Senate and delegates from the Nigerian High Commission attended the court hearing.

Former Senate Minority Leader Eyinnanya Abaribe; former Senate President David Mark; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Adamu Bulkachuwa were some prominent Nigerians at the hearing.

Details shortly…