BREAKING: Embattled Singer ‘Portable’ Surrenders,  Turns Self In At Police CID

Posted by Entertainment News, Featured, Latest Headlines Wednesday, February 19th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – embattled singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has turned himself in at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department at Yaba, reports say.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to a Journalist in a text on Wednesday.

“Portable just turned himself in at the SCID Yaba. We have contacted Ogun State Police Command to come pick him up,” He confirmed. 

Recall that Portable was declared wanted by the police for assaulting Ogun state government officials who invaded his bar/restaurant over allegations of drugs and other illegal activities.

 

 

