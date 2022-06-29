(BREAKING): FG Employs Lawyers To Defend Ekweremadu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government through the Nigerian High Commission to the United Kingdom has engaged lawyers to defend a former Deputy Senate

President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, over allegations of organ harvesting.

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan who disclosed this after a closed-door session of the chamber on Wednesday, added that a delegation of the Chamber would on or before Friday this week visit Ekweremadu and his wife in London.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice were last week arrested and arraigned at Oxbridge Magistrates Court in London.

The Court ruled that the former Deputy Senate President and his wife be remanded in custody till July 7, 2022, which is the next adjournment date.

The fact-finding-visit according to Lawan would be undertaken by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs chaired by Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa.

He said that the lawmakers were briefed about Ekweremadu’s travail during the closed session and also apprised of the role the Nigerian High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafadeen Ishola, has been playing to ensure that Ekweremadu receives all needed assistance.