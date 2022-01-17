(Breaking) : FG Files Fresh Terrorism Charge Against Nnamdi Kanu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government on Monday, entered fresh terrorism allegations against the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

FG, in the amended process it filed before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, increased the counts in the initial charge it preferred against Kanu.

The IPOB leader who was hitherto facing a seven-count treasonable felony charge, will now enter his fresh plea to a 15-count amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, and signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, M. B. Abubakar.

FG amended the charge, barely 24 hours to the scheduled commencement of hearing by trial Justice Binta Nyako.

The court had on December 2, fixed Tuesday to hear some pending applications, including the one Kanu filed to be discharged and acquitted.

Details later: