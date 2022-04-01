Train Attack: Nigeria Is Now At War – Femi Adesina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After almost seven years of not regarding the seriousness of the country’s security crisis since the assumption of President Buhari into office, Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Friday, has finally admitted that Nigeria is now at war.

Adesina disclosed this on Friday in his weekly column where he lamented on the death of passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday describing it as a “carnage” and a “premeditated murder from the very bottom of hell”.

He said: “Whoever or whatever they are, terrorists, bandits, it doesn’t matter. They sow evil, and they will reap it. They do not deserve to live. Not in this world, nor the next.

They need to be sent to their master, the Devil, and speedily too.”

Adesina frowned at the terrorist attacks on trains saying that it was affecting the “rail revolution in the country”.

He also blamed Nigerians for the insecurity in the country because of their evil comments.

Adesina said: “The role of some Nigerians in perpetuating anomie in the country is worrisome. Through their tongues. They say evil about the country, utter negativity, thinking they are saying it against the government of the day. I mean even bishops, pastors, imams, commentators, talk show hosts, all sorts.

They are engaged in war of tongues with Nigeria. They don’t know that the more they say it, the more evil happens. The cup fills up, and runs over.

“Let’s change our tongues. Change our hearts about our country. Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. Let’s begin to bless our country, rather than curse, and sow negatives in the hearts of people.

“Those who visit evil on society do not deserve to live, no matter what some activists may say.

They should be sent to hell, and I join the President to plead with our security agencies: wipe them out. Kill them. Eliminate them.

They have declared war against the country and its people. We are at war, yes we are.

They do not deserve to live.

They have lost their humanity. Wipe them out. Kill. Eliminate.”