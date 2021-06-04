BREAKING: FG Suspends Twitter’s Operations In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government has suspended indefinitely the operations of the micro blogging and social networking service twitter in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

The minister cited the persistent use of the platform for activities capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

He said the Federal Government had also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in the country.

Our correspondent reports that an Over-The-Top (OTT) Media is a service offered directly to viewers via the Internet. OTT bypasses cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms.























