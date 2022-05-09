(BREAKING) : Fulani, Almajiri Groups Pick APC Nomination Forms For Jonathan

(BREAKING) : Fulani, Almajiri Groups Pick APC Nomination Forms For JonathanFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, May 9th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Northern group of the Fulani extraction Normadic Pastoralists and the Almajiri Communities has obtained the Presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for former president Goodluck Jonathan.
The group stormed the International Conference Centre, Abuja, late on Monday to obtain forms for the former president.
Details shortly…
