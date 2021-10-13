BREAKING: Igboho Diagnosed With Kidney Problem In Beninise Prison -Lawyer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, has been reportedly diagnosed with possible kidney or lungs illness.

One of his lawyers, Yomi Aliyyu, made this known in an interview with BBC Yoruba, noting that the rights activist developed the illness in Benin Republic prison custody.

According to him, the agitator has also been critically ill and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Igboho is currently in a detention facility in Benin Republic.

The Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, home of the pro-Yoruba self-determination activist was invaded by men from DSS about 1:30am on July 1, 2021, leading to the arrest of 12 of his aides, while Igboho managed to escape arrest.

Igboho was later arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on July 16, 2021, with his wife, while travelling to Germany and has since then been in detention.

The lawyer raised an alarm that Igboho needed urgent medical attention, saying, “Igboho was not diagnosed with this sickness before he was arrested in Cotonou. It was so critical that they had to rush him to the hospital.

“I can’t tell if he has been returned to the prison from the hospital but what I know is, he’s battling ill health and it seems his kidney and lungs are already being affected.























