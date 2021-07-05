Igboho: Security Agents Must Inform Us Before Undertaking Any Operation In Our States —Southern Govs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Southern governors have resolved that security agencies must notify them as the chief security officer of their states before any operation can be carried out within their domain .

This was contained in a communiqué issued today at the end of the governors’ meeting in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State. It was signed by the Governor of Ondo State and Chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

The communiqué didn’t openly mention the recent raid of the Department of State Services on the Ibadan residence of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, but the decision of the governors was a disguised reference to the incident.

African Examiner had earlier reported that the DSS on Thursday morning around 1am invaded the residence of Igboho in a Gestapo style. Though Igboho had escaped the raid, his house and cars were riddled with bullets while bloodstains splattered over the floors of the house. The DSS also said it killed two of his associates in a gun duel. Thirteen of Igboho’s guards and close associates were later paraded in Abuja on Thursday evening.

But the governors in the communiqué issued at the end of their meeting said, “The Forum reviewed the security situation in the country and commends security operatives for their relentless efforts in restoring security and safety and commiserates with families and loved ones of those who have fallen in the line of duty.























