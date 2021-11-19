Breaking: ISWAP Attacks Damboa LGA In Borno

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Just few days after the attack that killed a general and three other officers of the Nigerian Army in Chibok/Askira Uba in southern Borno, Damboa, another neighbouring Local Government Area is presently under severe gunfire by terrorists of Islamic State West Africa Province.

This making it a third attack in one month in Damboa.

As at the time of writing this report information available shows that the insurgents came to town early around 5:30 am Friday morning and are presently setting houses and public property ablaze.

