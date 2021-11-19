Breaking: ISWAP Attacks Damboa LGA In Borno

Breaking: ISWAP Attacks Damboa LGA In BornoFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, November 19th, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Just few days after the attack that killed a general and three other officers of the Nigerian Army in Chibok/Askira Uba in southern Borno, Damboa, another neighbouring Local Government Area is presently under severe gunfire by terrorists of Islamic State West Africa Province.
This making it a third attack in one month in Damboa.
As at the time of writing this report information available shows that the insurgents came to town early around 5:30 am Friday morning and are presently setting houses and public property ablaze.
No reports of human casualty yet as of the time of filing this report.
