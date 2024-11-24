Okpebholo Sets Up Panel To Probe Obaseki’s Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the formation of a 14-member State Assets Verification Committee to investigate the administration of his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the committee, which will be inaugurated on Tuesday, 26 November 2024, at Government House in Benin City, will be chaired by Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe.

“In furtherance of the governor’s initiative to set the state on the path of development and accountable leadership, the establishment of a State Assets Verification Committee has become imperative,” the statement read.

“Despite repeated calls for a comprehensive database of the assets and liabilities of the previous administration, the Godwin Obaseki-led government provided only scanty and limited information.

“In line with the governor’s campaign promise to ensure probity, accountability, and transparency in governance, a committee comprising respected sons and daughters of Edo State has been constituted.”

While Anslem Ojezua will serve as deputy chairman, Frank Edebor will act as secretary.

Other members of the committee include Kassim Afegbua, Patrick Ikhariale, Taiwo Akerele, Patrick Idiake, and Rasaq Bello-Osagie. Additional members are Fredrick Unopah, Abdallah Eugenia, Patrick Obahiagbon, Kenny Okojie, Lyndsey Tes-Sorae, and Abass Braimoh.

Okpebholo in his inaugural speech on November 12 pledged that his administration would investigate the exclusion of 14 lawmakers from the State House of Assembly in 2019.

On Friday, the governor ordered a probe of the state civil service recruitment under Obaseki between May and November 2024.