(BREAKING) : Kenya President, Uhuru Kenyatta, Endorses Former Arch-Rival Odinga In Elections

Saturday, March 12th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday endorsed his former arch-rival for the country’s top job, weeks after their parties joined forces ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in August.
“We have chosen Raila Odinga without any opposition to be the fifth president of Kenya,” Kenyatta told a cheering crowd numbering thousands in the capital Nairobi.
