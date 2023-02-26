BREAKING: Labour Party Wins First National Assembly Seat

BREAKING: Labour Party Wins First National Assembly SeatLatest News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, February 26th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent Electoral Commission has declared Hon. Ginger Onwusibe of the Labour Party as House of Representatives member-elect for Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal constituency.
Ginger, a former Council Chairman, defeated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s preferred candidate and his immediate past Chief of Staff, Professor Anthony Agbazuere.
Ginger polled a total number of 20,411 valid votes to win against his PDP opponent who polled a total of 13508 votes.
Ginger defeated the PDP candidate Professor Agbazuere, even in his Isiala Ngwa South L.G.A.
Labour Party members are currently jubilating at the collation center.
