BREAKING: Labour Party Wins First National Assembly Seat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent Electoral Commission has declared Hon. Ginger Onwusibe of the Labour Party as House of Representatives member-elect for Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal constituency.

Ginger, a former Council Chairman, defeated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s preferred candidate and his immediate past Chief of Staff, Professor Anthony Agbazuere.

Ginger polled a total number of 20,411 valid votes to win against his PDP opponent who polled a total of 13508 votes.

Ginger defeated the PDP candidate Professor Agbazuere, even in his Isiala Ngwa South L.G.A.

Labour Party members are currently jubilating at the collation center.