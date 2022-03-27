Breaking News: Senator Abdullahi Adamu Emerges APC National Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has emerged as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The serving senator emerged the new national chair of the ruling party on Saturday at the Eagles Square, Abuja, venue of the APC national convention, after a voice vote.

The new national executive committee of the party is as follows:

Abdullahi Adamu – National Chairman Abubakar Kyari – Deputy National Chairman (North) Ema Enaukwu – Deputy National Chairman (South) Otunba Iyiola Omisore – National Secretary Festus Fuanter – Deputy National Secretary Muhazu Bawa Rijau – National Vice Chairman (North Central) Mustapha Salihu – National Vice Chairman (North East) Salihu Lukman – National Vice Chairman (North West) Ijeoma Arodiogwu – National Vice Chairman (South East) Victor Giadom – National Vice Chairman (South South) D.I Kekemeke – National Vice Chairman (South West) Ahmed El-Marzuk – National Legal Adviser Uguru Matthew Ofoke – National Treasurer Bashir Usman Gumel – National Financial Secretary Suleiman M Argungun – National Organising Secretary