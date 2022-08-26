W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Persons Trapped As Abuja Shopping Mall Collapses

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, August 26th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Several persons have been trapped as a shopping mall in Kubwa, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja collapses in the early hours of Friday.

The shopping mall is close to Aso Savings Bank.

Our correspondent confirmed that there was no presence of a rescue team at the time of filing this report.



Details later…

