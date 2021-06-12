BREAKING: Police Scatters June 12 Protest With Teargas In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police on Saturday morning dispersed a June 12 protest in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory when they stormed the area and started firing teargas canisters in their mist.

The protests started around 08:30 am and was going on smoothly with the protesters, mostly youths, expressing their dissatisfaction with the state of the nation.

The protesters, who chanted “Buhari must go”, “Say no to injustice”, amongst other solidarity phrases, scampered for safety when the security operatives started shooting.

African Examiner correspondent, who was covering the protest also ran for safety as the security operatives bombarded the demonstration ground.

