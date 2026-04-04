No Attack on Bishop Kukah, Army Clarifies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports of an alleged attack on Matthew Kukah and the Sokoto Catholic Cathedral, describing the claims as false.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 8 Division, said the report circulating on social media was misleading and unfounded.

He stated that no attack occurred in Sokoto State, contrary to the claims made in the viral Facebook post.

According to the army, both Bishop Kukah and the Sokoto Catholic Cathedral remain safe, adding that the cleric is currently carrying out his Easter activities without any disruption.

The statement also noted that the army, alongside other security agencies, has put in place adequate measures to ensure the safety of residents and maintain peace during the Easter period.

The army reassured the public of its continued commitment to protecting lives and property across Sokoto State.