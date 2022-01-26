W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Salah’s Egypt Defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 On Penalties, Enter AFCON Quarter-Finals

Posted by Latest News, Sports News Wednesday, January 26th, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mohamed Salah scored the decisive spot-kick as Egypt beat the Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in Douala on Wednesday to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Egypt, the record seven-time African champions, will play Morocco in the last eight in Yaounde on Sunday.



Details later…

