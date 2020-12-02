W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: UK Approves Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 Vaccine For Mass Use

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, World News Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use and said that it will be rolled out from next week.

“The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the government said.

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the program would begin early next week.

“It is very good news,” Hancock said.

UK becomes the first country to approve the Pfizer vaccine for use.

Reuters

