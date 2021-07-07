W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Breaking: Unknown Armed Men Kill SEDI Director, Professor Ndubuisi And His Orderly In Enugu

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, July 7th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension has enveloped Enugu and its  environ, following  the murder of Director General of scientific  and Equipment Development Institute SEDI Enugu, professor Samuel Ndubuisu, and his Orderly by unknown armed men

The  duo were killed   Wednesday afternoon along the Enugu, Port Harcourt Express way.

African Examiner reports that the ugly development is coming less than 72 hours, after the Managing Director of an Enugu based popular Auto Ease, a vehicle body repair outlet, Mr. Ifeanyi Okeke was assassinated by unknown gunmen.

It would be recalled that  about two months ago, a former Judge of the Enugu State High Court, Justice Stanley Nnaji, was also  murdered in a cold blood by unknown armed men in Enugu.



Enugu state Governor,Ifeanyi  Lawrence Ugwuanyi, just arrived the venue of the barbaric act to witness the incident.

Details later.

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=65170

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us