Breaking: Unknown Armed Men Kill SEDI Director, Professor Ndubuisi And His Orderly In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension has enveloped Enugu and its environ, following the murder of Director General of scientific and Equipment Development Institute SEDI Enugu, professor Samuel Ndubuisu, and his Orderly by unknown armed men

The duo were killed Wednesday afternoon along the Enugu, Port Harcourt Express way.

African Examiner reports that the ugly development is coming less than 72 hours, after the Managing Director of an Enugu based popular Auto Ease, a vehicle body repair outlet, Mr. Ifeanyi Okeke was assassinated by unknown gunmen.

It would be recalled that about two months ago, a former Judge of the Enugu State High Court, Justice Stanley Nnaji, was also murdered in a cold blood by unknown armed men in Enugu.

Enugu state Governor,Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi, just arrived the venue of the barbaric act to witness the incident.

Details later.























