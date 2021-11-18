BREAKING: US Secretary Of State, Blinken, Meets Buhari In Aso Rock

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the United States of America’s (USA) Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Blinken arrived at the Aso Rock Villa at about 3:47 pm and was received at the forecourt of the State House by State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, who led him to the President’s office.

After the meeting with Buhari, the Secretary of State will proceed to the office of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo where they will sign some agreements between Nigeria and the US.

He will thereafter hold a joint press conference with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, before departing the Presidential Villa.
























