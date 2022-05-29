Buhari Felicitates With Dare At 56

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari had felicitated with Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on his 56th birthday.

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina said Buhari joined members of the Dare family, friends and well- wishers in praying for health, longevity and happiness for the celebrant.

Buhari thanked the Minister for playing pivotal roles in the transformation of the youth and sports sector in recent years, leading to the country clocking more laurels in international tournaments and competitions.

The President noted that history would positively record the youth minister for leading at a time when sporting facilities, including the Lagos and Abuja National Stadiums, were renovated, sports reclassified as business and not just recreational activity, thereby repositioning the sector as a viable revenue earner.