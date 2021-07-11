Buhari To Military: Treat Bandits In Language They Will Understand

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined the military to have a “crushing response” in the wake of bandits’ abductions and killings in Kaduna and Zamfara respectively.

Recall that at least 35 people were killed on Thursday when five communities in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

Reacting, the president in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant on media and publicity, on Saturday urged the military to be up and doing.

“President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday condemned repeated bandit killings in Zamfara and Kaduna States, urging the nation’s military to respond to the worrying situation in a language that the bandits understand,” the statement reads.

“The President notes that the military and other security agencies are now working on new methods and policies that are yielding good results in many of the troubled parts of the country and calls for a crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities.

“He also avers that the nation, its military and the entire population needs to summon the courage required to defeat the bandits and terrorists.”

President Buhari also enjoined politicians whom he said are commenting on security issues to seek applause.

“President Buhari condemns some politicians making utterances on security, merely seeking applause, advising them to join the ongoing genuine efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the nation,” he said.

“He expresses the nation’s sorrow over the loss of lives, urging security agencies to do everything possible to prevent the recurrence of attacks with impunity.”























