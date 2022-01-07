Buhari Upset Over Death Of 19 In Kano-Zaria Auto Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed worry concerning the death of 19 passengers who died on Thursday in a road accident that occurred on the Kano-Zaria Road.

The president’s message was contained in a statement signed on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Reacting to the incident, the President said, “I’m devastated and saddened by this unfortunate tragedy that claimed the lives of passengers who happily left their homes without any idea that it was going to be their last day on earth.

“The frequency of road accidents is particularly worrisome and it calls for greater reflection on the importance of safety standards.

“I understand that the accident was blamed on over-speeding and this account worries me deeply.”

President Buhari, who advised drivers to take safety regulations seriously, stated that they have the responsibility to protect their passengers.

“It’s unfortunate that ours is a country where, despite regular public enlightenment programmes by road safety officials, our recalcitrant drivers treat the issue with indifference.

“Adherence to safety standards and regulations can go a long way to protect lives,” he said.