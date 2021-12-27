Bukayo Saka Nets Brace As Arsenal Ease Past Norwich In 5-0 Win

Bukayo Saka netted a brace as Arsenal continued their bid for Champions League qualification in a comfortable 5-0 win away at Norwich City on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka netted a brace as Arsenal continued their bid for Champions League qualification in a comfortable 5-0 win away at Norwich City on Sunday.

Saka opened the scoring early on before defender Kieran Tierney doubled Arsenal’s lead just before half-time.

Saka added a third just after the hour-mark, and Norwich’s hopes were over as striker Alexandre Lacazette scored a penalty in the final 10 minutes.

Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe then helped turn the result into a thrashing as he scored Arsenal’s fifth just before full-time.

Sunday’s result moves Arsenal to 35 points after 19 games as manager Mikel Arteta’s side earned their fourth consecutive league win, aiding their bid to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

“It’s a very satisfying result because in this festive period we have to keep performances to a high level.

“We looked really sharp and committed.

“It’s a big win for us. The amount of chances we create is pleasing. We go to every ground to try and impose our game. Today was a really good example,” Arteta said.

Saka gave his side an early lead with a well-worked team goal.

The 20-year-old collected the ball on the right-hand side following a nice move from the visitors before cutting inside and firing past Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Tensions threatened to boil over just before half-time, with two separate clashes between the two sides.

The first came after Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka, was booked for a tackle on opposing striker Josh Sargent.

The second came in the next phase of play after Arsenal defender, Ben White, made a tackle on Norwich’s Brandon Williams.

Arsenal doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when midfielder Martin Odegaard found Tierney with a through ball, who slotted home.

Arteta’s side continued to dominate in the second half, and Saka took advantage once again, adding a third on 67 minutes with a powerful strike from the edge of the 18-yard-box.

Lacazette won a penalty on 83 minutes when he was brought down by Norwich defender, Ozan Kabak, which he powerfully tucked away.

Smith Rowe capped a successful Sunday for Arsenal as he came off the bench and netted from close range.

