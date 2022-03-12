Buni Remains Party’s Acting National Chairman – APC Chieftain

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yobe’s Gov. Mai Mala Buni remains the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The declaration was made in Abuja on Saturday by Alhaji Garba Muhammed, a chieftain of the APC.

He stated that the party’s leadership remained intact contrary to reports in a section of the media.

Muhammed enjoined party members and the general public to disregard reports making the rounds that President Muhammad Buhari had ordered Buni to resign his position.

He described the report as a blatant lie, saying that those spreading it were lying with the president’s name because of their selfish and political interests and were trampling on the president’ integrity.

“It is just name dropping and should not be regarded. Gov. Buni remains the Acting Chairman, APC CECPC until after the party’s National Convention slated for March 26 to elect new national executives for the party.

“I know the president; he is a democrat; a man of honesty, integrity and fairness and that is why we voted him into power.

“He will never do such a thing without following due process,’’ Muhammed said.