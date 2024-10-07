Cabinet Reshuffle: I Campaigned For Tinubu, I Trust His Judgement, Says Musawa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, says she is not worried about the planned reshuffling of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by President Bola Tinubu.

Asked whether she was worried that the President would drop her from his cabinet because of the “controversies” around her person, the minister said, “I don’t think there is a controversy about my person, and I don’t think there is a controversy about my office. What I can tell you is that I campaigned for the President and I trust his judgement.

“What I know of the President is that he has a vision and a mission to make Nigeria better than he met it. He is a very courageous man. As a leader, you have to make courageous decisions.

“For him to give Nigerians his deliverables, he needs a team of lieutenants to do that. I think it is healthy in any democracy and any administration for him to look at his cabinet and his lieutenants to see who are working in tandem with him to give those deliverables and if anybody isn’t, I think we have to trust his judgement.

“So, I am not worried because I know that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the best interest of the nation and whatever he would make in terms of the restructuring or otherwise of his cabinet is going to be in the best interest of delivering his mission and vision for Nigerians.”

There have been calls from different quarters for the President to remove some of his ministers termed as underperforming. In late September, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said his principal had expressed a desire to reshuffle his cabinet but no date was fixed for the exercise.