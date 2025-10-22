CAF 2025: Full List Of Men’s African Player of the Year Nominees Revealed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Confederation of African Football has revealed the nominees in the men’s categories for the CAF Awards 2025 as the football body celebrates the continent’s top performers among players, coaches, clubs, and national teams.

The awards highlight the relevance of players and coaches in African and global football from the period from January 6 to October 15, 2025. The nominations showcase footballers who have made major contributions to the sport across the continent.

A statement posted on the CAF website on Monday, a panel of experts, including members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, experienced coaches, CAF Legends, and selected media representatives, selected 10 nominees for each category, looking into performances across all competitions.

Cameroon’s midfielder, Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah headline the list for their impact last season with their respective clubs, Napoli and Liverpool, as well as their national teams.

Other notable nominees include Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids), whose prolific scoring powered his club to the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League title, Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/PSG), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Galatasaray), and Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal/Everton).

See the nominees below:

Men’s player of the year nominees

Andre Frank Zambo-Anguissa (Cameroon/Napoli)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Denis Bouanga (Gabon/Los Angeles FC)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain)

Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Galatasaray)

Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal/Everton)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal/Tottenham Hotspur)

Men’s goalkeeper of the year nominees

Andre Onana (Cameroon/Trabzonspor)

Vozinha (Cape Verde/Chaves)

Ahmed El Shenawy (Egypt/Pyramids)

Munir Mohamedi (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Yassine Bonou (Morocco/Al Hilal)

Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria/Chippa United)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal/Al Ahli)

Marc Diouf (Senegal/Tengueth)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Aymen Dahmen (Tunisia/CS Sfaxien)

Men’s interclub player of the year

Ismael Belkacemi (Algeria/Al Ahli Tripoli)

Blati Toure (Burkina Faso/Pyramids FC)

Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso/RS Berkane)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids)

Ahmed Samy (Egypt/Pyramids)

Emam Ashour (Egypt/Al Ahly)

Ibrahim Adel (Egypt/Pyramids)

Mohamed Hrimat (Morocco/AS FAR)

Mohamed Chibi (Morocco/Pyramids)

Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Shomari Kapombe (Tanzania/Simba)

Men’s coach of the year nominees

Bubista (Cape Verde)

Hossam Hassan (Egypt)

Krunoslav Jurcic (Pyramids)

Sami Trabelsi (Tunisia)

Romuald Rakotondrabe (Madagascar CHAN)

Moine Chaabani (RS Berkane)

Tarik Sektioui (Morocco CHAN)

Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco U-20)

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Pape Thiaw (Senegal)

Men’s young player of the year nominees

Asharaf Tapsoba (Burkina Faso/Real du Faso)

Alynho Haidara (Cote d’Ivoire/ Mainz 05 Jacqueville)

Noah Sadiki (DR Congo/Sunderland)

Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco/Ajax)

Houssam Essadak (Morocco/US Touarga)

Othmane Maamma (Morocco/Watford)

Daniel Bameyi (Nigeria/Primorje)

Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone/Minnesota United)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa/Orlando Pirates)

Tylon Smith (South Africa/Queens Park Rangers)

Men’s national team of the year nominees

Algeria

Cape Verde

Cote d’Ivoire

Egypt

Ghana

Morocco U-20

Morocco

Senegal

South Africa

Tunisia

Men’s club of the year nominees

CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

CS Constantine (Algeria)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire)

Pyramids (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Stellenbosch (South Africa)

Al Hilal (Sudan)