W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

CAF Delists Nigeria, Libya AFCON Qualifier Amidst Ill-Treatment Controversy

Posted by Latest Headlines, Sports News Tuesday, October 15th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Confederation of African Football has delisted the Group D second-leg fixture of the ongoing 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

CAF published an updated game fixture on its X handle on Tuesday, however, it does not include the Libya versus Nigeria game.

The game was earlier scheduled to take place in Libya by 8 pm on Tuesday after the first leg took place in Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Friday.

The Super Eagles beat the Mediterranean Knights by a lone goal in the dying minute of the game.

However, the return leg has been greeted with controversy after the Super Eagles players and officials narrated their over 14 hours ordeal at the Libya airport leading them to return home.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=98395

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

ACCESS

NNPCL

FIDELITY

SHELL

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us