Call Daniel To Order, Chieftain Petitions Ogun APC Over Romance With Amosun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A youth leader has called on the hierarchy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state to urgently caution a former Governor in the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who is also the Ogun East senatorial candidate of the party to desist from acts capable of causing disaffection within the leadership.

The petitioner, Alhaji Ganiyu Adebayo, in a letter a copy of obtained by our reporter and addressed to the leadership of the party in the state had queried the recent hob-nobbing of the senatorial candidate of the APC with the immediate past governor in the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun who has pledged to work against the re-election of Governor Dapo Abiodun in the coming 2023 General elections.

It was gathered that Daniel, whom his successor in office, Amosun, had once declared a ‘persona non-grata’ and also had all his business interests shut down for eight years could suddenly overnight choose to romance his successor, an act capable of undermining the re-election bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“This same man, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had helped to prevail on the incumbent Senator, Lekan Mustapha, and other aspirants like Otunba Seyi Oduntan and others to step down for, is now the person romancing with Senator Ibikunle Amosun overnight is a shameful, disrespectful and reprehensible act.

Recently, Daniel has been holding a series of meetings with Amosun. It is suspected that the meetings are not in the good interest of our party in the state. Amosun is not with us. His presence is being felt in both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where his anointed candidate in the 2019 general elections is running mate to Ladi Adebutu and currently is fielding another preferred political godson to vie on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the coming 2023 General elections.

“We learnt that Daniel’s grouse emanated from his complaints that the governor has refused to accord him due recognition and consultation in the day-to-day running of governance.

“Shortly after Daniel was given the ticket he begun romancing with Amosun who is bent on scuttling the re-election bid of the incumbent governor.

“Wasn’t the same Governor Abiodun who was instrumental to the re-opening of Daniel’s investments that were shut down on the order of Amosun. It was this same Amosun who denied the reconstruction of Oba Erinwole road, Sagamu which Governor Abiodun rehabilitated recently, simply because the road falls within the passage to Daniel’s home. For eight years (from 2011 to 2019), Daniel was barred from walking the streets of the state capital, Abeokuta and risked being pelted with stones”, the petition read.

However, it was learnt that the petitioner had frowned at the recent romance with Amosun and called on the leadership of the APC to caution Otunba Gbenga Daniel to desist from engaging in anti-party activities and work in harmony for the party to win the elections at all levels in the coming 2023 General elections.