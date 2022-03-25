Campaign Posters: PDP Calls For Emefiele’s Resignation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate resignation and investigation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele after he appeared in the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign posters.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba stated that the campaign posters confirmed the CBN Governor’s partisan connection and proximity with the ruling party, APC, saying that it is the height of impunity of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement partly read: “This action by Mr. Emefiele is contrary to the provision of Section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act which provides that “the governor and the deputy governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank and while holding office, shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation, whether remunerated or not.

“By engaging in partisan politics to the extent of appearing in APC campaign posters, Mr. Emefiele has knowingly and deliberately violated the provision of the CBN Act stated above.

“Mr. Emefiele has also desecrated the sanctity of his office as CBN Governor, compromised the integrity of the apex bank, stripped it of the confidence reposed in it by Nigerians and the International Community and as such, cannot legitimately continue to hold and function in that office.

“This further confirms that under Mr. Emefiele, the CBN, as the custodian of our national economy, has become an appendage and cash cow of the APC in their reckless pillaging of our national resources, the resultant effect of which is now evident in the near-collapse state of our economy.”

The opposition party also called for the immediate resignation of the CBN Governor and cautioned him to subject himself to an investigation by anti-corruption agencies on various allegations relating to financial misfeasance.