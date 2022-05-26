Canon Reassures Customers On Innovation In Digital Printing Technology

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), the leading provider of imaging technologies and services has reaffirmed its commitment to drive innovation in the digital printing technology industry.

CCNA, a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe said it is participating at this year’s edition of the Gulf Print & Pack (GPP) event to showcase its entire range of state-of-the-art technologies and innovative solutions, while highlighting the latest trends within the print industry.

GPP is MENA’s premier trade show for print service providers. The 2022 edition started on the 24th and will be rounded off on the 26th of May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

On its D16 stand at the Dubai Trade Centre, Canon will be spotlighting its digital printing technology, inkjet capabilities, wide format technology and complete workflow, from pre-press to post-press technology, spanning various industries including packaging, labelling, and retail.

This, according to a statement by CCNA, is in keeping with global trends in a post-pandemic era, where customer demand has shifted towards digital technologies.

As a market leader at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, Canon’s presence at GPP will reflect its position as a 360* provider of hardware, software and services for all printing needs.

The statement added that the line-up will include, all toner-based cut sheets, spanning the imagePRESS color and varioPRINT black and white series, the wide format range, including the flatbed Arizona 135, Colorado 1650, and image PROGRAF range, showcasing both the image PROGRAF TZ-30000 and imagePROGRAF GP-4000.

Offering 5 dedicated zones with live demonstrations that underscore the real-life applications of inkjet, wide format and production printing, Canon will also have dedicated webinars and virtual stand tours for participants who cannot attend in person.

At a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Canon also unveiled one of their latest key products, Revolutionary imagePRESS V1000 for the first time. Notably, visitors got a close and personal to witness the powerful capabilities of the imagePRESS V1000.

Setting new standards in production print with the brand-new cut-sheet digital colour press, the image PRESS V1000 overcomes the day-to-day production challenges faced by commercial printers and incorporates progressive technological features to establish it as the next generation, in the evolution of the family.

Business Unit Director of CCNA, Eiji Ota noted that his organization is fully abreast of the market trend, the customers and challenges in the printing sector.

“Since we began participating at the GPP and as a market leader in print in Africa, we have always understood our customers, challenges and businesses. Because of various technological advancements, we always propose the right solution and product to the end customer with this knowledge.

“As we transition to hybrid ways of working, it has become increasingly important to have hardware in place that can step up to the challenge, providing connectivity, security, and workflow technology to help ensure efficiency.

“We are doing this by transitioning from offset to digital printing. Canon prioritises our customers, needs in everything we do, including providing expert advice on how to reimagine their business opportunities. With the launch of the all-new PRESS V1000, we look forward to showcasing the breadth of our portfolio and setting a new standard in production print”, he said.

The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region, by strengthening its in-country presence and focus.

Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market. The brand has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region.

CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, it manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.