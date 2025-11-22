Cardinal Blasts Govt Over Rising Killings In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Archbishop Emeritus of the Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, says the Federal Government is aware of those responsible for the persistent killings across Nigeria.

Speaking on Arise Television on Saturday, the Cardinal condemned the recent surge in attacks and abductions in various parts of the country, insisting that the scale of violence can no longer be denied.

“Nobody can dispute the fact that Nigerians are being killed,” he said. “The Federal Government must move away from its defensive approach of denying or downplaying widespread killings.”

Onaiyekan argued that the government’s continuous denial does not reflect the lived reality of millions who reside in fear or the suffering of families who have lost loved ones to insurgents and criminal groups.

“The government knows those behind these killings,” he said. “Instead of focusing on 2027, it should prioritise the safety and survival of its citizens.”

The cleric urged leaders to take decisive action, stressing that restoring security is essential for rebuilding public confidence.