Casemiro At The Double As Man United Knock Reading Out Of FA Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United successfully navigated their way past a dogged Reading side to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup, extending their winning streak at Old Trafford to 11 on the bounce.

Manchester United delivered an excellent second-half performance to knock Reading out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

It was Wout Weghorst who went close early on with a back-heeled effort from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross, and Marcus Rashford forced a save from Joe Lumley after hitting a swerving free-kick at the target.

Man Utd’s in-form man Rashford had the ball in the back of the net just after the half hour mark, pouncing on a loose ball to squeeze in a header past the post. However, Weghorst was offside in the build up and the goal was disallowed.

Erik ten Hag’s men survived a scare when Junior Hoilett forced a save from David De Gea just before the half-time whistle, as the teams went in at the break goalless.

But it was the home side who opened the scoring when Antony slipped an excellent ball through to Casemiro, who scooped his finish over Lumley.

Just minutes later, the Brazilian doubled his side’s advantage, when he hit a curled effort into the back of the net from well outside the box.

Reading seemed to capitulate as Andy Carroll was sent off for his second yellow card after a wild lunge on Casemiro, before Fred put the tie beyond doubt with a sublime back-heel goal.

There would be no clean sheet for the home side though, as Amadou Salif Mbengue scored a consolation with a free header from a corner.