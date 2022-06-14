Abba Kyari: Two Alleged Drug Dealers Settle For Plea Bargain

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two alleged drug dealers in a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against disgraced police chief Abba Kyari have sought a plea bargain at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

The two co-defendants are Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, the sixth and seventh defendants, respectively.

At the resumed hearing, the NDLEA’s counsel, Sunday Joseph, told Justice Emeka Nwite that two motions seeking a plea bargain in respect of Messrs Umeibe and Ezenwanne had been filed.

Mr Joseph said the motions, dated June 13, were filed on June 14.

The defendants’ lawyer, E. U. Okenyi, concurred with Mr Joseph’s submission.

The two alleged drug dealers, arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, had pleaded guilty to five, six and seven counts preferred against them by the anti-narcotic agency.