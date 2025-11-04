Chad Closes Border With Nigeria Over US Threats

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chad Government says it has closed its border with Nigeria because of the insecurity issues which led to the rumors of purported U.S. forces’ movement in parts of West Africa.

Military sources in N’Djamena stated this on Monday that President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno called for a military lockdown on the Nigerian border after intelligence stated that terrorist actors from Northern Nigeria were planning to cross into Chad.

According to Zagazola Makama, Chadian troops and armored vehicles have been stationed on critical routes from Nigeria, and all units are now at alert. Also, President Déby reportedly cautioned that “no armed group or foreign force will be allowed to enter Chadian soil under any disguise.”

The border closure is coming on the heels of amid increase in regional tension and speculation concerning America’s alleged military activities in the Sahel and West Africa.

According to security experts Chad’s action is a precautionary step to protect its borders and stop infiltration by militants who may want to exploit the current instability in the region.