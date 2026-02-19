Chelle Seeks $130,000 Monthly Pay, Sets Others Conditions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is reportedly asking for a new contract worth up to $130,000 per month to remain in charge of the Nigeria national football team.

Chelle currently earns about $50,000 monthly from the Nigeria Football Federation, but reports say he has changed his agents and has also been linked with a possible move to Olympique de Marseille.

According to Shina Oludare of FlashScore, the proposed $130,000 salary would cover Chelle, his technical staff, and his personal assistant, rather than the earlier reported $100,000.

The coach is also said to have listed several conditions, including an official SUV with driver and security, a house in a secure area with steady electricity, a furnished office with analysis equipment and internet access, and flight tickets for his wife and two children.

Other requests reportedly include freedom to choose friendly matches and camping plans, permission to travel abroad and within Nigeria to monitor players, and no interference in team selection or call-ups.

He is also asking that his staff receive official contracts, that salaries be paid on or before the 30th of each month, and that bonuses and allowances follow federation rules, including coverage for his personal assistant.