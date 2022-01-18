Chevron Spokesman Puts Smiles On Faces Of 200 Indigent Widows In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Not less than 200 indigent widows of Akwu-Achi in Oji River Council area of Enugu State, South East Nigeria, yesterday smiled home yesterday as they received cash money, assorted food items, including bags of rice, cartons of indomie Noodles, amongst others from Spokesman of Chevron oil company, Mr. Victor Chimaobi Anyaegbudike

The donor, who hails from the community, and has made the gestures almost an annual tradition, said it is a way of giving back to the society.

African Examiner reports that beneficiaries at the event held at Anyaegbudike’s residence in his hometown, were picked from the four clans that made up the Enugwu Akwu-Achi Town.

Speaking to the beneficiaries, the chevron image maker explained that he decided to give back to the society in the spirit of the New Year in his individual capacity.

He added that he decided to alleviate the sufferings of the widows, especially the indigent ones among them so as to put smiles on their faces, and expressed satisfaction that the beneficiaries appreciated the gesture.

He noted that he had earlier graded a 6 kilometer road project, done a water project and contributed to the electrification of the town.

According to him, prior to the electrification project, the town had a backlog of electricity bills, stating that they returned the community to the metering system after they paid the debt.

Anyaegbudike further recalled that around 2016, they built a cottage hospital, adding that a time during the process, he intervened and provided all the furniture in the hospital.

Expressing their feelings to newsmen, some of the recipients, had thanked the donor for the gesture and prayed to God to bless him and family long life and prosperity.

One of the beneficiaries, who identified herself simply as madam Gladice said her heart was full of joy and thanked God who “touched the heart of our brother, to remember we the poor widows this season of Christmas and New Year,.

She added that they had been”suffering and facing all kinds of hardships but today, he has remembered us and we’re happy about it.

Also expressing her feeling, another beneficiary, a grandmother, Mrs. Josephine Nduwuisi said : “He gave succour to all the indigent widows and the less privileged people in the community.

“I received one 50kg bag of Thai Parboiled rice. One carton of Indomie Noodles, a can of malt and N2000 cash.

She added: “I will still receive other palliatives when next he is organising this type of event because he belongs to me.Chimaobi is my brother in the sense that his mother is my own sister. I’m indeed happy.

Excited Mrs. Ifejika said: “Glory be to God Almighty in the highest. I’m happy that our son is distributing all these items to poor people. My prayer is that God in his mercy will continue to elevate him.”

However, Mr. Anayo James Obi recalled that Anyaegbudike rehabilitated the 6-kilometer rural road that linked the community to Inyi with the rest of Enugu State, even when various governments abandoned the area.

“God has used Chimaobi to rehabilitate it since December 2020. God will repay him in double,” Obi said, adding that the road was terrible and deplorable over the years while the administrations “never remembered our bad road.”

A farmer, Mr. Christiana Ihuefo also expressed happiness for the food items he received, saying he never expected the quantity he got.

“I thank God for using our son to bless us. God has used him to do the new year for widows and indigent women. I got Rice, Indomie and drink” Ihuefo, a farmer, stated.

They prayed to God to continue to bless the donor and his family abundantly.